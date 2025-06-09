New push to turn land into legacy

iTaukei landowners will meet in Lami today to find better ways to build wealth for future generations.

The two-day iTaukei Resource Owners Forum will focus on how indigenous communities can use their land, knowledge, and skills to grow long-term income and opportunities.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs Pita Navakamocea said the forum would bring together landowning groups, business leaders, government agencies and development partners.

This year’s theme is Accelerating the Creation of iTaukei Intergenerational Wealth.

Navakamocea states discussions will cover how to manage resources well, access procurement and build capacity in policy and planning.

He also explained that the forum supports the government’s plan to encourage new ways of thinking about indigenous business and ensure that future generations benefit.

This is the third year the forum has been held.

