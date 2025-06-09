New officers reminded of duty to serve with integrity

Source: Ministry of Agriculture / Facebook

Twenty newly appointed officers of the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways have been reminded of their responsibility to serve with integrity, professionalism, and empathy.

The officers took part in a two-day induction training at the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service in Suva this week.

Permanent Secretary Dr Andrew Tukana stresses the importance of understanding their roles, delivering services efficiently, and supporting staff across all nine divisions of the Ministry.

He is urging them to be mindful of the challenges faced by colleagues in rural and remote areas and to maintain strong lines of communication and good customer service.

The training focused on public service values, accountability, and the Ministry’s operational framework.

