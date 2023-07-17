New law to protect knowledge and culture

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is working on formulating legislation to govern the use of traditional knowledge and culture.

Minister, Ifereimi Vasu says they are working with the office of the Solicitor General in drafting the legislation.

Vasu was responding to a question by Opposition Member Jone Usamate regarding the awareness and implementation program.

Vasu says funds have been allocated for this project.

“Once established traditional communities will have a legal recourse to claim against a person, company or an institution they feel is misusing their design or traditional knowledge.”

Vasu says the government will be conducting a consultation before finalizing this legislation.