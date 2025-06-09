New law to block misuse of iTaukei symbols

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga

Parliament has passed a motion to fast-track the Trademarks (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The government states urgent changes are needed to protect intellectual property and cultural symbols.

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga said the changes are needed now to fix gaps in the 2021 Act, which has not yet come into effect.

He said recent reviews by the World Intellectual Property Organization found the law lacks strong enforcement powers and protections like court orders to stop infringement before it happens.

Turaga said the amendments would stop the misuse of culturally and religiously significant designs and symbols.

He said the Bill would help protect traditional knowledge and address concerns about the commercial use of iTaukei heritage.

The Bill introduces six key changes.

These include new powers to block trademark applications that misuse cultural symbols, allow courts to act before infringement happens, and stop renewal of trademarks using indigenous words or images without the Minister’s approval.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu supported the referral of the Bill to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, but asked for clarity on how it connects to a separate Bill covering iTaukei traditional knowledge.

Turaga confirmed a second Bill will be tabled in September.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate said the one-hour debate limit was too short and called for two hours to allow more MPs to speak.

Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo responded that the Bill contains only six clauses and would undergo further scrutiny in committee, where all concerns could be raised.

Premila Kumar supported more debate time and said Parliament is the final place for proper discussion.

She said committees filter public views, but it was the full House that must decide on the law.

Turaga defended the urgency, saying the previous government had ignored the iTaukei’s needs and that these changes would correct that.

Parliament voted to pass the motion. The Bill now goes to the committee and is expected back for debate in September or October.









