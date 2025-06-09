New infrastructure to boost access to education in Beqa

Students of Dakuni village in the Sawau District on Beqa Island will soon have access to improved early childhood education facilities, following the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dakuni Kindergarten and Infant School.

The development means children will no longer need to travel and board at Dakuibeqa Primary School, easing the burden on families and providing a more accessible learning environment within their own community.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Aliki Bia emphasized the importance of education in national development, stating that it remains a key focus for the coalition government.

“Education is something the coalition government is emphasizing to help bolster our needs and help our country prosper. Government cannot do everything alone; that’s why partnerships are important.”

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Bia also commended the people of Dakuni for their commitment to prioritizing education and working collectively to improve opportunities for their children.

School Manager Josefa Cegucegu described the new facility as a long-awaited milestone for the village and the wider Beqa community.

“Our children are currently using our community hall as their school. Very soon, they will use their new classroom.”

The kindergarten project is valued at $72,000 and is funded by the Fiji Water Foundation through the non-government organisation Live & Learn.

Meanwhile, the Dakuni Infant School, costing $37,000, is being funded by the Ministry of Education.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve access to early childhood education for children in Dakuni, supporting long-term development and learning outcomes in the community.