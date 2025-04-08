New hope for Raibevu students

More than 85 students at the Jeremiah Raibevu College in Tacirua will benefit from a new building that was officially commissioned yesterday.

The building, which was constructed between 2020 and 2021, was opened by Japanese Ambassador Rokuichiro MICHII and Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro and has classrooms and one science laboratory.

The Japanese government, through the Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects program, provided $213,570 in funding for the classroom construction and furniture.

The project received tremendous support from members of the community and landowning units, including the Nazareth Construction Company, which includes parents and supporters of the institution, reducing the cost of labor.

Principal Merewalesi Tuiloma expressed her gratitude, stressing the significance of providing equal access to education for all.

She added that the building reflects collective commitments in providing education that is both forward-thinking and rooted in strong values.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro reaffirmed the government’s dedication to extending its reach, ensuring that every Fijian has equitable access to quality education.

“By building and upgrading schools like this one, we are providing the best possible resources for our students and helping them achieve their potential.”

Japanese ambassador Rokuichiro MICHII said the new facility stands as a symbol of the Japanese government’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s development and grassroots growth.

Over $30 million has been invested in Fiji through its GGP program since 1990, with 423 projects boosting growth across various sectors. Communities like Kalabu and nearby settlements are now benefitting from this support—especially education.

Meanwhile, Radrodro also handed over a new classroom block and a computer lab to the Tacirua Primary School, which is adjacent to the college.

The building was constructed through the Ministry of Education’s Free Education Grant Scheme of $60,600.

He added that the building is also part of the ministry’s broader commitment to Sustainable Development 4, focusing on inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all.

