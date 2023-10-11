New footpath to benefit over 500 people

[Source: NDMO]

Naicabecabe, Navuti, Nasauvuki, and Nasesara villages on the island of Moturiki now have a safer way to commute to and from their homes.

This follows the commissioning of $50,000 worth of footpath projects.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka says this will directly benefit more than 510 people from 129 households.

Ditoka says the provision of a safe means of access would encourage closer collaborations between the four connected villages in terms of economic activities and ease of access to the nursing station and for schoolchildren to their school in Nasauvuki.

The project was funded under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths, and Footbridges (CARFF) Program.