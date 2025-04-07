New FCS Commissioner calls for unity

[ Source: Fiji Corrections Service ]

The Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service has made a call for unity within the institution.

Addressing Officers and their families during the Commissioners Church Parade, Sevuloni Naucukidi says the FCS will be failing in its duties if there was disunity in approach.

He stresses that a sense of willing cooperation and team work driven by a renewed commitment to uphold higher responsibility is needed as the FCS embarks on an image rebuilding journey.

The Acting Commissioner makes reference to the thrust of the government’s expectations as demanded by the people of Fiji to reshape or redirect its strategic focus against the backdrop of the recent controversies surrounding the FCS.

He also thanked the officers for their relentless commitments to unity, unwavering dedication, and hard work towards delivering FCS obligations and expectations required by the government of the day”.

