New evacuation center to benefit Rokovuaka Village

Rokovuaka Village in Nalawa, Ra, now boasts a new $1.2 million multipurpose evacuation center, providing a safe haven during natural disasters.

Opened by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka, the center was funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency and implemented by the International Organization for Migration.

KOICA’s funding made the construction possible, with IOM ensuring the design met community needs.

Save the Children Fiji provided vital training on the center’s management and maintenance, fostering local ownership.

Beyond disaster relief, the resilient facility will serve as a community hub for events and income-generating activities, particularly for women, offering space for catering, small businesses, skills training, and meetings.

