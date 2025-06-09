New dining experience in Port Denarau

A new dining experience has been introduced for visitors in Port Denarau.

Director of BBQ E-Boat, Lingling Pan, says they aim to provide a true Fijian dining experience, offering guests delicious food and breathtaking sunsets.

Pan says this journey is about more than just sightseeing. It’s about relaxing, sharing great food, and connecting with others in a stunning natural setting.

Cruising through the streams of Denarau, passengers can grill fresh barbecue right on board.

Each three-hour cruise offers a chance to unwind, enjoy smiling faces, and soak up the glowing Fijian sunset.

“BBQ E-Boat is built on the idea that exploring Fiji can be relaxed and delicious and sustainable. And it brings the people and food and love together. Port Denarau was the best location. It’s a really good location and the calm water.”

With an investment of $500,000, Pan indicates that, due to increased business demand, both the six E-boats and the staff of four employees may expand.

