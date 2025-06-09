New body to tackle bird and bat strike

The government is stepping up its aviation safety measures with a renewed focus on mitigating bird and bat strike risks near key airport zones.

This as the Cabinet has approved for a dedicated national monitoring body.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the initiative reflects a growing concern around the potential danger posed by bird and bat activity in and around airport corridors, especially during early morning flights.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Gavoka, authorities including Fiji Airports, the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji, and the national airline are actively collaborating to address the issue.

“Bird strikes can be quite serious, and it has contributed to some disasters around the world. So we need to manage that.”

Gavoka says one of the contributing factors is the presence of fruit-bearing trees near flight paths, which tend to attract birds.

Bats, he adds, are also frequently observed flying in groups around the areas between Sabeto and Denarau.

The newly endorsed national body will be tasked with monitoring bird flight patterns and advising on safe vegetation management near airports, while also supporting community education around habitat risks.

Gavoka notes that understanding the behaviour of these wildlife is essential to creating long-term solutions and ensuring passenger safety.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.