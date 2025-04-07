NDMO to test tsunami sirens

Tsunami siren [File Photo]

The National Disaster Management Office will be conducting tsunami siren tests for the Lami and Suva corridor tomorrow.

Thirteen sirens will be tested during this exercise.

The NDMO says the sirens are located between Lami Town and the Kinoya Sewerage Plan.

[Source: Fiji NDMO/Facebook]

It says no evacuation is required during the testing.

The exercise will commence at 11am.

