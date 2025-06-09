Navua residents raise community issues

Residents in Navua have raised key community concerns during a consultation meeting led by the Assistant Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Shalend Kumar, at Rampur College.

Issues highlighted included the need for continued support for rural development, timely access to Government assistance, and follow-through on community infrastructure projects.

Kumar acknowledged the concerns, assuring residents that Government remains committed to addressing issues raised through coordinated action with relevant line agencies.

He also outlined ongoing programmes under the Ministry, including the Community Grant Programme and support for cultural and heritage initiatives, while stressing that direct engagement is critical to effective service delivery.

Kumar says feedback from the Navua consultation will guide Government action moving forward.

