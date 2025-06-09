Nausori Main Street to close nights for roadworks

[File Photo]

The Fiji Roads Authority will close Nausori’s Main Street nightly from 8pm to 5am starting today, until August 25, weather permitting.

The closure runs from the Nausori Police Station to Cakobau House for upgrade works, with sections completed in stages.

Business owners and motorists are urged not to park along the street during the works and to plan travel to avoid delays.

Article continues after advertisement

Traffic controllers and signs will be in place.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.