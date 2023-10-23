Off-Season Surprise: Cyclone Lola forms, but Fiji in the clear

[Source: Fiji Met/ Facebook]

The Fiji Meteorological Service detected an off-season cyclone last night.

Cyclone Lola has formed over the Santa Cruz Islands, north of Vanuatu.

The Nadi weather officer did report that cyclone Lola does not pose a direct threat to the Fiji Group, based on current analysis.

It further stated that Cyclone Lola is the first system to emerge during the 2023–2024 Tropical Cyclone (TC) Season.

It is only the seventh South Pacific cyclone to be named in October since 1970.

Cyclone season typically runs from November 1 to April 30.