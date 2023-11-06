National Driving Academy likely for Fiji

Chair Steve Chand

The Higher Education Commission of Fiji is in discussions with the Land Transport Authority and the government to establish a National Driving Academy in Fiji.

The Commission Chair disclosed this initiative, considering the shortage of bus and truck drivers in the country.

Chair Steve Chand says it’s the first of its kind in Fiji, which aims to train and re-train license holders and address the issue of a high exodus of drivers from Fiji.

“A concept paper is drafted to determine the process of establishing and operating the NDA. The training is to consider the following, among other things: One very important aspect is the road safety aspects, OHS for both drivers, passengers, and the general public, and the transportation of dangerous goods.”

Chand adds that it is high time for such an academy to be established given the increase in road fatalities and the continuous departure of drivers.

“I’m not quite sure if you are aware that in the first lot, we had 120 bus drivers all on one plane when they departed Fiji. The second lot was 40 bus drivers who departed three weeks later, and they are now in Australia and New Zealand.”

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says an academy as such will ensure public safety and the efficient provision of services that are critical to communities.

The Higher Education Commission is currently looking at other new sectors to offer skills training to address gaps, like defense, tourism, and hospitality.