Naselai landowners speak out

[ Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook ]

Landowners in Naselai Village, Nuku in Tailevu have raised serious concerns over lease terms, compensation and environmental impacts related to land used for the Nausori Airport.

These issues were brought directly to the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo during a visit to the village.

The concerns include discrepancies in lease premium payments, flooding linked to past runway extension works and unfulfilled employment commitments by Airports Fiji Limited terms that were part of the original lease agreement.

Vosarogo said the Ministry was committed to transparency and inclusive dialogue and will work with relevant agencies to ensure a fair process.

Landowners from Mataqali Marakilevu questioned why the 2016 lease premium fell below the market value they had commissioned independently.

They also linked recent flooding in Naselai to the diversion of the Qaraniki River, calling for an environmental review.

Vosarogo said his Ministry would engage AFL and the Ministry of Environment to investigate the matter.

The Minister confirmed there are six active leases tied to Nausori Airport and its extensions, and said the Ministry will organise an interagency meeting to develop a strategic response plan.

He also pledged to improve awareness among landowners about their rights and the terms of the leases.

Vosarogo told villagers this meeting was a vital step toward resolving longstanding land issues and that it is now the current government’s responsibility to act.

