Nadonumai welcomes move to clear derelict vessels

The Vanua o Nadonumai has expressed their gratitude for the collaborative effort to address the long-overdue issue of derelict vessels in Suva Harbour.

This follows the announcement by the Waitt Foundation of its willingness to fund the removal, donating $2.26 million in tribute to conservationist Captain Jonathan Smith.

Tui Suva, Ratu Sanaila Madanavosa, says this is something they have been pleading for years as the traditional custodians of Suva Harbour.

Ratu Sanaila highlights that the days when they would look out and see only clear, pristine waters are gone, replaced now by derelict vessels and urban litter drifting into their rural surroundings.

He adds that, while they used to fish near the village, they now have to go all the way offshore. After informing villagers of the news, Ratu Sanaila says they were excited and happy.

“We are thankful for the opportunity that the Waitt Foundation has provided us. Before, we used to fish just near the village, but now we have to go all the way offshore.”

His hope is that the work will expand beyond the removal of the 17 high-risk vessels.

