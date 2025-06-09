Nadogo student pushes for rural empowerment

Eighteen-year-old Eliki Rokomisa

Eighteen-year-old Eliki Rokomisa is one of 58 youth participating in this year’s Youth Parliament.

The Nadogo Secondary School student said today was a proud moment for him to represent his kinsmen, youth, and family in one of the country’s highest institutions.

He shared that he initially saw the call for applications on social media and applied immediately, without much expectation.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that it was also his first time in Viti Levu.

During the first session today, Rokomisa spoke passionately about the need for stronger connections between the government and rural communities, where many youths miss out on assistance and programs.

He states that, aside from sugarcane farming, there are limited employment opportunities in rural areas, and an idle mind can lead to social ills.

With his experience, Rokomisa hopes to inspire younger generations to engage in positive programs.

“This program will be a big boost for my future career. This experience will also help me become better, and I hope it will inspire other teenagers in rural communities.”

He also expressed his aspiration to one day return to Parliament as the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, to address pressing issues facing his people.

The program is funded by the UNDP and supported by the Fiji Parliament.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.