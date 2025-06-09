Nadi pilot project to introduce modern planting techniques

Source: Fiji Government

Investment Fiji chief executive officer Kamal Chetty today announced a landmark agriculture initiative by Sri Lankan firm, Aitken Spence Plantation Managements PLC.

“Aitken Spence Plantation Managements PLC investment is a great accomplishment for Fiji, and it’s a strategic success we have been working on since early 2024,” he said.

The project follows a successful exploratory mission in 2024, during which Aitken Spence’s delegation engaged with local stakeholders’, government ministries, cooperatives, plantation operators, farm owners, and food processors across Fiji.

Building on this foundation, the company is now securing land Nawaicoba, Nadi to establish a pilot project that will introduce high-potential horticultural and plantation crops including papaya, pineapples, dragon fruit, berries, mangoes, coffee, tea, cinnamon, lime and passion fruit.

“This project supports the Government’s plan to grow our agriculture sector and achieve economic diversification. We thank the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, for his support in making this investment possible, starting with his initial conversations to encourage the company to invest in Fiji. We are excited about the potential of this investment, especially in how it will lift our rural economy.

It will bring new farming technology, create jobs, and offer crucial support to our smallholder farmers by connecting them to new markets. This is how we turn foreign investment into shared prosperity for all Fijians.”

Dr. Rohan Fernando, Board Director of Aitken Spence Plantations says Fiji presents a wealth of opportunities for commercial farming.

“Our approach is comprehensive, combining innovation, sustainability and strong partnerships, with a focus not only on local consumption but on building export capabilities,” he said.

The initiative has been facilitated by Investment Fiji, with strong support from the Ministry of Agriculture and other national stakeholders. As one of the country’s key agencies for promoting collaboration, Investment Fiji was instrumental in encouraging Aitken Spence Plantation Managements PLC to venture into Fiji’s agricultural sector, playing a pivotal role in connecting expertise and enabling the transfer of modern agricultural technologies that benefit the island nation.

