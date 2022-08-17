MRD signs MoA with WAF

Permanent Secretary, Doctor Raijeli Taga says the partnership is very much needed to be able to provide clean drinking water to all Fijians. [Source: Supplied]

The Mineral Resources Department will work closely with the Water Authority of Fiji to help complete the Groundwater Development Works at Qarawalu and Naselesele in Taveuni.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the two parties, allowing WAF to cart water, supply labour, materials, and plant equipment that the Department may require to complete the work.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor Raijeli Taga says the partnership is very much needed to be able to provide clean drinking water to all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

Taga says access to clean water is not only a basic need of mankind but a necessity to sustain all forms of life, especially on the garden island.

The 2013 Fijian Constitution enshrines every Fijian’s right to clean water access.

This is also part of the government’s priority to ensure no one is left behind, particularly those living in rural and maritime areas.

Fiji’s five Year and 20 Year National Development Plan sets an ambitious target to have 100% access to safe, drinking water by 2030.