MoH slams inaccurate posts on Valelevu foot clinic

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has clarified issues from a social media post regarding the Valelevu Foot Clinic, saying the claims were inaccurate.

Assistant Minister for Health, Penioni Ravunawa, says the nursing team immediately reviewed the situation to establish the facts.

He confirmed the nurse advised the patient’s relative to wash and reuse a crepe bandage for home care, and not to use a glove as alleged.

Ravunawa adds that as the clinic is closed on weekends, the relative was advised to obtain plaster and guided on correct dressing techniques to ensure care until the patient’s next visit.

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The Ministry acknowledged a miscommunication or misunderstanding led to the inaccurate public post.

While families are encouraged to raise concerns, the Ministry stressed verifying information before sharing it online to avoid unnecessary alarm and harm to the morale of healthcare workers.

The Ministry emphasised that frontline staff provide essential services under challenging conditions and deserve fairness and respect.

He adds the Ministry will support its staff and reserves the right to refer defamatory content to the appropriate authorities, including cybercrime agencies.

People are urged to use the 157 toll-free helpline to formally lodge complaints or seek clarification while at healthcare facilities, allowing concerns to be addressed promptly through proper channels.