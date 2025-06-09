MoH issues alert as heat and humidity set to persist

Fijians are urged to take precautions as hot, humid, and wet weather persists.

The Ministry of Health warns that high heat and humidity increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for vulnerable groups like children, pregnant women, the elderly, the chronically ill, and outdoor workers.

The MoH advises the public to recognize heat exhaustion symptoms -heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, and muscle cramps – which require immediate cooling and hydration.

Heat stroke, a medical emergency, is marked by high body temperature, confusion, and loss of consciousness, requiring urgent medical attention.

To stay safe, drink water regularly, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat, wear light clothing, and use fans or air conditioning.

Parents should monitor children for overheating.

Additionally, the public should use sunscreen, prevent mosquito bites by eliminating stagnant water, and avoid floodwaters during storms.

Stay informed via Fiji Meteorological Service updates and call 911 in emergencies.

Proactive measures will help ensure community safety during this period.

