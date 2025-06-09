Mobile course to assist in combatting online scams

Saver.Global has officially launched its newest free mobile course, Safe Surfing, aimed at equipping Fijians with essential skills to stay safe in the digital world.

The course is now available on the SaverLearning platform, was unveiled during a webinar held in partnership with Vodafone Fiji and the Consumer Council of Fiji.

The event brought together leaders from telecommunications, consumer protection, and digital education sectors to address the rising threat of online scams across the country.

Chief Executive of Saver.Global Jon Capal, emphasised the course’s practical approach.

He says that this platform is designed specifically for everyday mobile users, and covers important topics including how to identify scams, respond if targeted, protect personal information, understand online privacy, and adopt simple safety steps for daily internet use.

It is tailored for all literacy levels to maximise accessibility.

The launch comes amid growing concerns over online fraud, as since 2022, the Consumer Council of Fiji has received over 1,490 complaints related to scams, with total reported losses exceeding $2.3 million.

Chief Executive of the Consumer Council of Fiji Seema Shandil, warned of increasingly sophisticated scams targeting Fijians.

She says that the council is committed to empowering consumers with the knowledge and tools to identify, avoid, and report scams.

Vodafone Fiji’s Shailendra Prasad, General Manager of Digital Financial Services, highlighted the constant evolution of cyber threats, including phishing, fake apps, social media scams, Ponzi schemes, and the emerging risks posed by AI-driven fraud.

He advised users to be cautious, pause before making payments or sharing sensitive information, and verify suspicious requests.

