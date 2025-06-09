Miss Narere urges action on teenage pregnancy

Miss Narere, Nanise Daveta

Miss Narere, Nanise Daveta, used her platform at the 2025 Miss Nasinu Festival to deliver an emotional and powerful message on the urgent issue of teenage pregnancy, calling on parents, schools, and faith-based organizations to work together in protecting and guiding Fiji’s youth.

Daveta shared that between 2018 and 2023, Fiji recorded approximately 1,279 cases of teenage pregnancy, and in 2024 alone, 850 cases were reported — with the youngest being just 13 years old from the Nasinu community.

She revealed that her advocacy was inspired by personal experiences, including that of a close friend who became pregnant at 17 and faced neglect from her family and community.

Article continues after advertisement

“Instead of receiving love and support, she was neglected by her family, her friends and sadly, her parents,”

Daveta highlighted peer pressure, culture shock, child neglect, and the shift away from traditional iTaukei values as key causes of teenage pregnancy.

She emphasized that modernization has led many young people to lose their sense of identity and discipline, affecting how they view relationships, responsibility, and self-worth.

Calling for a united approach, she urged communities to strengthen family communication, especially on topics such as sexual education, which remain taboo in many Fijian households.

“As iTaukei, sex is a taboo topic in our families, but we need to broaden our minds and have open communication in our households. Teachers must also encourage students who may be ashamed to ask questions.”

Daveta proposed several community-based solutions including awareness programs, school initiatives, storytelling from young mothers, and faith-based guidance to promote self-discipline and abstinence.

She also quoted from Proverbs 3:5–6, reminding young people to trust in God for guidance.

Daveta says all young teenagers who may be going through this situation should remember that it is not the end of the road but the beginning of a new journey.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.