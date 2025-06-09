Miss American Samoa brings military values to Miss Pacific Islands Pageant

Miss American Samoa, Isabella Ah-Mu Mageo, is bringing military discipline and leadership to the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant currently underway in Nadi.

The U.S. military lieutenant and compliance officer says the values she learned through military service have shaped her advocacy, particularly her focus on women in leadership.

Mageo says her participation in the pageant is an opportunity to highlight the importance of strong, values-based leadership, guided by the seven core military principles loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.

“All seven of us here today are here as ambassadors, representing our cultures, our people, and our land. It’s also a reminder for our Pasifika sisters and myself that we carry our country, our land, and our people with us, and to instill those seven core values of military discipline and legal expertise into this pageant.”

The 25-year-old grew up in American Samoa before attending military school in Oregon to help support her family back home.

She says studying in the United States was a privilege and a blessing, especially coming from a low-income family that could not afford tertiary education.

Mageo has also encouraged her fellow contestants to remain strong throughout the competition, reminding them that while pressure and outside voices may arise, they do not define who they are.

She says every contestant on the Miss Pacific Islands stage is already a leader, representing their people and culture with pride.

The Miss Pacific Islands Pageant continues this week in Nadi.

