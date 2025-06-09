Minister Nalumisa inspects key housing projects in the North

[Photo: MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Minister for Local Government and Housing Maciu Nalumisa has visited the Northern Division to assess the progress of key Ministry of Housing projects and ensure they continue to meet the needs of local communities.

During the visit, Nalumisa met with vendors at the Labasa Municipal Market, Nabouwalu Municipal Market and kiosks at the Nabouwalu Passenger Terminal, engaging directly with traders to hear their concerns and discuss practical solutions.

He also held discussions with Municipal Council management on improving market operations and service delivery.

The visit underscored the critical role of the Nabouwalu Passenger Terminal, which serves as a vital transport link for families, traders and workers travelling daily between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

The terminal has improved safety, comfort and reliability for sea commuters, providing greater dignity, convenience and peace of mind for those travelling for work, family and livelihood.

The Ministry says the visit reflects its ongoing commitment to inclusive development, strong stakeholder engagement and responsive local governance.

