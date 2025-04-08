Men must step up says PM

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says men play an important role in promoting gender equality.

The Prime Minister made the comment at the opening of the Pacific Technical Cooperation Session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

He says the journey towards gender equality is not solely the responsibility of women.

Rabuka stresses the importance of men challenging harmful stereotypes and taking an active role in dismantling the societal structures that perpetuate gender inequality.

The Prime Minister says achieving a truly equitable society cannot be done without men standing alongside women, advocating for their rights, and leading by example.

“We must challenge the harmful stereotypes, denounce violence and discrimination, and actively work to create safe and empowering environments for our women. By standing as allies, we contribute not only to the advancement of women but also to the strengthening of our families, of our communities, of our nations, and of our region.”

Rabuka says too often, the responsibility for gender equality is left to women, while men either remain passive or fail to support the initiatives that would empower women.

