Market vendor faces charge for alleged fraud in Labasa

[file photo]

A 36-year-old market vendor of Labasa has been charged for one count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is believed that on 23 March last year, the accused obtained $150 from a victim through bank withdrawal.

Investigation revealed that the victim, was at home when she received a message from their department head requesting her to lend her the amount through mobile phone platform.

Article continues after advertisement

She informed her that she had insufficient amount in her phone account and was told to send money through online bank money transfer.

The victim transferred the money and it was withdrawn on the same day in Labasa.

The matter was then reported by the victim at Nabouwalu Police Station

The accused will be produced at Labasa Magistrate Court on this afternoon.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.