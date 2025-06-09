Maritime insurance rollout boosts traveller protection

[file photo]

Under the Accident Compensation Act 2017, passengers and their dependents currently have no compensation scheme and must rely on legal action for claims.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister Agni Deo Singh says that the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is developing a third-party insurance scheme to cover loss of life at sea, injuries to passengers or crew, and damage to third-party property.

He adds that the scheme is still in its early stages, with MSAF exploring various models, including international best practices, before formal public implementation.

The Minister says MSAF will hold nationwide public consultations to gather feedback on the proposed insurance framework, funding model, implementation timeline, and compliance mechanisms.

“Stakeholders, including vessel owners, operators, industry representatives, and coastal communities, will be invited to participate through written submissions and in-person forums. We will explore options that not only compensate injured workers or the dependents of the deceased, but also extend to cover passengers involved in mishaps.”

However, Opposition MP Jone Usamate questioned the Minister about whether the scheme will cover accidents involving riverboat taxis.

“I’m glad to see that MSAF is taking these concerns into consideration, as they were primarily raised by people at the landings. Is the Minister aware whether it will cover passengers of those boats, such as riverboat taxis? We’ve had some deaths recently would they be covered under this arrangement?”

In response, Singh says they are working to cover as many aspects of accidents as possible.

He also adds that the Accident Compensation Amendment Bill 2015 and the Work Care Bill 2025, both from April 2025, are under review, with the Accident Compensation Amendment focusing on motor vehicle accidents funded by a levy on all vehicle owners.

