Malau Port base boosts maritime security

The Northern Division maritime security has long been hampered by limited naval presence and slow response times.

That is set to change with the establishment of a Forward Operating Base at Malau Port, Labasa under a five-year agreement with Fiji Pine Limited.

Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua states this new base gives the Fiji Navy a critical foothold to boost patrols, improve resupply and logistics and enhance training capabilities in the division.

The port’s strategic location allows faster response to search and rescue operations and strengthens efforts to deter illegal activities.

Tikoduadua states that joint operations with police, customs, fisheries, and other agencies at Malau have already increased community confidence and partnership.

With room for growth and a secure environment, the base will also support disaster response efforts and expand Fiji’s maritime law enforcement footprint in the north.

