Loloma movement brings joy to HART residents

Vulnerable families in Housing Assistance and Relief Trust communities around the country are experiencing the joy of sharing this Christmas through the Loloma Movement.

The Loloma Movement, set up by an individual and supported by willing donors, has helped put food on the table for hundreds of struggling families through generous contributions made to the cause.

This season, their spirit of giving has brought tears to single parents and widows, reassuring them that they too are seen, valued and cared for.

The movement aims to support people in need, and this Christmas it has ramped up assistance to families living in HART communities, knowing this is a particularly difficult time of the year for many.

Maria Lasaqa, a single mother who relies on social welfare to support her family, says the initiative has been a blessing.

“I was wondering where I would get the money, as we had already used everything. On Sunday afternoon, we were told to gather at the hall for the food distribution. I was so relieved, and I thank God.”

Lasaqa says the initiative has lifted a huge burden from her family during the festive season.

HART residents say they were deeply touched by the surprise, especially as many households are headed by single parents.

The Loloma Movement has travelled to several communities around the country, reaching families when it matters most.

Today, the group even sailed across the ocean to deliver supplies to the Lomani Au Children’s Home in Savusavu marking their 49th community outreach project.

