Lau to install its paramount chief

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu.

The province of Lau will install its paramount chief in July 2025.

This was highlighted during a talanoa session with the Levukana villagers in Vanuabalavu in the Lau group.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says the Agriculture Ministry is ready to assist the province as they prepare their food and produce ahead of the installation.

” We all know that the province is getting ready to install the province’s paramount chief. If you need assistance in terms of food preparation, we have one year to prepare. We can help you with the seeds, Dalo suckers, and other agriculture needs.”

FBC News understands that the province will install Roko Tevita Uluilakeba Mara as the paramount chief of the province.

Also known as Roko Ului, the next paramount chief of Lau is the son of the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, Fiji’s former president and prime minister

Roko Ului is currently residing in Tonga.

The paramount chief title position in the province is still vacant following the passing of former paramount chief Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.