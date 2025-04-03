Land secured for the construction of hospital

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The initial process of allocating land for the construction of the 100-bed Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital project has been completed.

This was highlighted by the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, who says that they are going through the approval processes and hope that work will begin soon.

Mehta adds that this is a significant contribution from the Indian government in addressing the healthcare challenges faced in Fiji.

He adds that this will help tackle many healthcare issues across the entire Pacific.

“So, we are looking forward to good medical care provided by Indian doctors and nurses to be available in Fiji. I think this will be a good contribution to the health sector.”

Mehta says that apart from providing assistance in healthcare, they are also working closely with the Fijian government in several key sectors.

These include education to improve access to quality learning, capability building to enhance skills, agriculture to boost food security, disaster resilience to better prepare for natural disasters and solar energy to promote renewable solutions and reduce fossil fuel use.

