Labasa taxis worried over ‘pari’ base legality

The Labasa Taxi Association is calling on relevant authorities to take action against illegal operators who continue to use an unauthorized base within the Labasa town area.

Association Chair Mahend Prasad says it’s unfortunate that this activity takes place within the town council boundary, but so far, no action has been taken to stop it.

He says the situation has allowed more illegal operators to take jobs away from legally registered taxi drivers.

Article continues after advertisement

The association claims illegal bases exist within the town area, but stakeholders are not doing enough to address the issue.

“During the daytime we can see a number of private vehicles near the train line in front of Max Value obstructing the road. I think we have had so many meetings with divisional traffic officers for a long time, including the Deputy Police Commissioner and LTA officers, about these issues, but we continue to see new illegal operators appearing every day. There are about 20 to 30 vehicles that have been bought by one gentleman from Vunivau, and he has given them to Fijian drivers to operate.”

Prasad says both the town council and police, whose offices are located just meters away from the area, need to work together to resolve the issue, as it also contributes to congestion and traffic problems in the town.

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi says the area in question belongs to the Fiji Sugar Corporation but has been temporarily used by the council to accommodate market vendors.

“That space belongs to FSC, but there was an agreement between the council and FSC for that space to be used by our fish market vendors. Unfortunately, it came to our attention that it’s now being used by private vehicles. The council enforcement team cannot do much because it’s FSC property, but we are working with the police on that issue.”

Meanwhile, the council has acknowledged that some illegal operators have been assisting members of the public including transferring patients to hospitals and reaching areas that many legal operators avoid but says more collaboration among stakeholders is needed to ensure fair and efficient service delivery.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.