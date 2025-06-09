Labasa farmers keep dalo affordable despite rising costs

Despite fluctuating root crop prices nationwide this Christmas, farmers in Labasa are keeping dalo affordable, helping families manage rising living costs during the festive season.

Farmer Jona Lolo, who travelled from Naviavia in Cakaudrove, says the rising cost of goods has become a major challenge for people living in urban areas.

He says this understanding has prompted farmers to lower their dalo prices to help ease financial pressure on families and spread Christmas cheer.

The price of dalo in Labasa is currently as low as five dollars and up to forty dollars, with produce often selling out quickly.

“Dalo prices currently stand at thirty-five to fifty dollars, but for the people of Labasa, you don’t have to worry about that. Everything is about consideration, and we as farmers understand what people are going through and the challenges they face. So don’t worry about the price.”

He adds that while farmers are trying to help, they still need fair returns for the hard work they put into cultivating their crops.

Another farmer, Iliesa Tulaba, says income can always be found on the land — but it takes effort and commitment.

“For me, this is something I look forward to — waking up early, travelling long distances, and providing fresh and affordable dalo to customers this Christmas. We even have dalo selling for as low as five dollars, and that’s only in Labasa.”

Meanwhile, Police are monitoring areas around the Labasa Market, bus stands and taxi stands to ensure the safety of shoppers travelling by bus and boat, while encouraging everyone to celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day responsibly.

