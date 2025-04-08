Labasa couple injured in early morning attack

A couple in their 50s are recovering at Labasa Hospital following an alleged early-morning attack at their home in Nabekavu on Monday.

The incident, believed to be an attempted robbery, occurred as the couple who operate a small shop in the area were preparing for the day.

Both sustained injuries during the ordeal.

FBC News understands the property is fenced and equipped with CCTV cameras, but it is believed the attacker may have entered through the backyard, which is surrounded by cane farms.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro has confirmed that an investigation is now underway and police have also increased their presence in the area.

