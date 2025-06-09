King Khan guilty of possession of Meth

[Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

The Suva Magistrate’s Court has found Imran Khan, also known as King Khan, guilty of possession of illicit drugs.

He appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad this morning.

Khan is charged with one count of possession of illicit drugs with 4.1 grams of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment at the base of a water bottle.

The Magistrate told the court that the state has proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

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Magistrate Prasad also rejected the claims that police planted the drugs in his car, stating that he found all eight witnesses’ evidence who were police officers to be credible, reliable and consistent.

The matter will be called next Tuesday again for sentencing submissions and mitigation.