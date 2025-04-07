Jitoko reaffirms commitment to social inclusion and democracy

Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko shared Fiji’s commitment to improving social inclusion, strengthening democracy, and using technology to connect people.

He highlighted this at the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Jitoko stressed on Fiji’s focus on making the country’s laws and policies more inclusive, particularly by ensuring that gender equality is considered in all legislative processes.

He highlighted efforts to promote sustainable development, noting that Parliament is actively overseeing progress on the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

The Speaker also highlighted the passing of key laws aimed at protecting children’s rights including the Child Justice Bill and the Child Care and Protection Bill.

“The Parliament, in so doing, is contributing to the national initiative to reform legal frameworks concerning child protection and family welfare, strengthening Fiji’s compliance with international laws and standards.”

The Speaker says they are also investing in ICT infrastructures and digital tools stating that it plays a vital role in promoting social inclusion.

The Speaker also highlighted on how technology can improve democracy.

“As a small island nation, Fiji has invested in digital tools to ensure that remote communities can easily participate in parliamentary processes. This includes live streaming of sessions, sign language interpreters, and a Parliament TV channel, all designed to make government more accessible to the public.”

Jitoko also announced a new partnership with the IPU to establish the Pacific Parliamentary Innovation Hub.

He says this hub will help other Pacific nations improve their parliamentary systems by sharing digital tools and best practices.

He reiterated Fiji’s commitment to building a more inclusive society and fostering better public engagement through technology.

