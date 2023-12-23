JICA and Fiji to strengthen ties for mutual prosperity

From left: New Resident Representative of the Fiji JICA Office, Mr. Wakasugi Satoshi, JICA Resident Representative Amaike Mayumi, Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala at the introductory call, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

The Japan International Cooperation Agency and Fiji will continue to strengthen their relationship in areas of mutual interest for common prosperity and sustainable development.

The commitment has been articulated at a courtesy call meeting received by the Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Lesikimacuata Korovavala, from the new Resident Representative of the Fiji JICA Office, Wakasugi Satoshi.

During the meeting, PS Korovavala and Satoshi discussed potential areas to deepen the JICA-Fiji cooperation.

Korovavala has thanked JICA for its ongoing assistance to Fiji through infrastructure projects, funding for disaster recovery and rehabilitation, technical assistance in disaster risk reduction, and programs contributing to Fiji’s socio-economic development.

JICA’s assistance to Fiji is aimed at three target sectors, which include strengthening the basis of economic growth, climate change and environmental management, and the provision of quality social services.