Japan supports pacific digitalization for stronger borders

A delegation from the governments of Fiji, Palau, and Vanuatu is in Japan this week to further a collaborative partnership between the three countries in the areas of digitization and border management.

As part of its commitment to the Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision, the Government of Japan strives to promote unrestricted and resilient economic activity throughout the region.

Recognizing the significance of digitalization, the Government of Japan is supporting the adoption of digital solutions for border management across the Pacific to advance economic growth.

The study tour is supported by the Government of Japan and its Project for Strengthening Border Control Capacity for the COVID-19 Crisis, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji.

The project aims to support border agencies in Fiji, Palau, and Vanuatu in reinforcing their capacities, capabilities, and systems for the effective and efficient movement of travellers and cargo.

This will also strengthen links for data and knowledge sharing, inter-agency and cross-regional cooperation, and the use of digitalization as a border management tool across the Pacific.