Innovation drives farm expansion

[Photo: BUSINESS ASSISTANCE FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

A Fiji-based agribusiness is scaling up through innovation, diversification and value-adding production as it competes at the Fiji Agri–Innovate Competition in Suva.

Farm to Table, which has been operating for the past six years, is showcasing its growth strategy at the two-day event, with a focus on expanding markets and maximising agricultural waste.

Rachel Whiteside, who runs the venture with her family, says their farming model extends beyond Fiji, with operations also linked to a farm in Taiwan where around 800 guava trees have been planted.

Their produce is now reaching major retail and institutional buyers, including supermarkets such as New World IHG and Extra, as well as hotels and customers along the Suva–Nausori corridor, the FRE sector, theatres, and the Ministry of Health.

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Whiteside says the business has also embraced value-adding opportunities, turning guava waste into manure and securing approval for new products such as guava jam. She says trials are also underway for guava wine production.

“Our guava wine is more of a white wine style, and testing is still ongoing, including work around pollen suitability and production outcomes.”

She also highlighted ongoing challenges in the sector, particularly pest management.

“For this year, it’s quite sensitive to pests. So, there are always some people coming out to check in the farm for pest control.”

Beyond guava, the family has diversified further into aquaculture, with two tilapia ponds established, alongside a growing dragon fruit farm. Their operations are based near Korovou in Tailevu, on the site of the former Fulton College.

The innovation journey was also shaped through training and peer learning at the competition boot camp.

“The boot camp was eye-opening for us; we actually heard from other participants, especially Mr Ramesh, the facilitator.”

As competition intensifies in Fiji’s agriculture sector, Farm to Table says innovation remains central to its expansion strategy.