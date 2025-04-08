Improved coordination key to future flood response: Talemaibua

The Ministry of Rural and Disaster Management is working on improving its response to future flood events, particularly in light of recent delays experienced in the Western Division.

Standing Committee on Social Affairs member Viam Pillay raised concerns about the lower pace of road repair and reinstatement following recent floods.

Pillay highlighted instances where communities were compelled to undertake repairs themselves due to delayed official intervention.

Article continues after advertisement

Ministry of Rural and Disaster Management Permanent Secretary Isoa Talemaibua says they are intensifying efforts to improve coordination among key agencies.

“What I can only say now, we are improving coordination’s within our team because relevant stakeholders like FRA, they need to prop up with their machines in on time after we receive complaints and document the request from the communities. Our commissioners and teams are trying very hard to improve on this coordinated approach.”

Talemaibu says a key challenge in the response to the floods has been the shortage of emergency equipment.

“We have machines, we have diggers and trucks that were given to the ministries then by the Japanese government. But unfortunately, the last administrator, they offloaded all these emergency equipment to the Ministry of Agriculture. If we would have those excavators then, it could have helped on what the Honorable Member is saying”

He adds their primary goal is to ensure that the response to future flood events is more timely and effective.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.