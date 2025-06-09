Illegal worker recruitment under scrutiny

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Employment has raised concerns over cases involving unregistered recruitment agencies illegally bringing workers into the country and placing them with different employers.

Minister Agni Deo Singh says these actions are a clear breach of the Employment Relations Act, as workers are being recruited under false arrangements and later redeployed without proper authorization.

Singh revealed that several cases have been identified where agencies brought workers for their own operations but later sent them to work for other employers, violating employment laws.

He adds that such practices often involve misleading promises made to workers, which the Ministry is actively addressing.

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The Minister stresses that the Ministry will continue to take strict measures against those involved, ensuring that unlawful recruitment practices are dealt with according to the law and that workers are protected from exploitation.

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