High staff turnover in the Housing Ministry

Ministry of Housing office.

There is a high staff turnover in the Ministry of Housing, affecting the daily operations of the ministry.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Housing Manasa Lesuma while presenting their audited accounts for the 2020–2021 financial year.

Lesuma says that is one of the major causes of delays in the update of the monthly reports of various departments within the Ministry.

“There was a very high turnover of Senior Accounts or the Head of Accounts which led to the delay in the time completion of reconciliation. The Ministry has also upgraded the Senior Accounts Office to manage the finances to encourage the highly skilled experienced Accounting staff to manage the accounting Division.”

Lesuma says they are working to fill the vacant positions as soon as possible to ensure that work done in the ministry is efficient and is done within the required time of completion.

The Ministry has plans in place to come up with a strategy to improve its efficiency with the submission of its draft financial statements monthly.