High costs hinder health data collection

The high cost of conducting national health surveys has prompted the Health Ministry to push for stronger digital data systems to support long-term planning and policy decisions.

Head of Wellness Dr Devina Nand says the recent STEP survey cost more than $1.5 million to implement, making it unrealistic for Fiji to carry out such large-scale surveys on a regular basis.

Dr Nand says low to middle-income countries like Fiji face ongoing challenges in accessing reliable health data.

“It means internal strengthening of how we collect the data, what standards we use, and how we promote collecting data and making documentation a priority and mandatory within our health sector.”

Dr Nand says the Ministry’s digital health strategy aims to strengthen routine data collection across services.

“And if we can store it well, we can collect it in a standard way. And, you know, we don’t need these surveys that happen once in 10 years and cost millions of dollars.”

Consultant Bindu Patel says Australian Aid, through DFAT, is planning to invest in digital health initiatives with the Ministry of Health.

“Knowing how important it is for data to be available at the hospital level, at the health system level, so we can monitor change across time. So we also need it at the individual level.”

Patel adds that investment in digital health will also improve access to services, particularly in rural areas.

