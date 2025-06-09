Mental health key in Fiji diabetes campaign

As the nation rolls out its diabetes and wellness campaign, health officials are stressing that mental well-being must be recognised as a key part of chronic illness care.

Assistant Minister for Health, Penioni Ravunawa, says patients need more than medical treatment – they need counselling, peer groups, and community support to improve outcomes.

Article continues after advertisement

“Take your health into your own hands. No one can walk this journey for you. It is your responsibility. Wellness must now become our culture, not just an event.”

Meanwhile, Diabetes Fiji’s Principal Officer, Dr Momtaz Ahmed, says younger people in the workforce are increasingly affected, and workplaces must do more to support them.

The ministry is now looking at integrating mental health support alongside physical care to strengthen recovery for diabetes patients.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.