Calls to increase tax on alcohol and cigarettes' to counter NCDs

There is a need to implement stringent measures to address issues regarding diet, smoking, and alcohol abuse.

Retired orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Eddie McCaig believes tobacco and alcohol consumption control requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach with community involvement and support.

Dr. McCaig says that requests to increase the taxes on goods that have harmful impacts on Fijians have been made for years, but the time has come to take them into consideration.

He adds that raising the tax will positively impact the government’s revenue.

“Ten years ago, I preached that we should put a cent on every cigarette, and this should go back to the Ministry of Health, but this goes to the general coffers.”

Fiscal Review Committee Chair Richard Naidu says they are looking at such taxes, which are easy and can raise revenue.

Naidu says there is wide consensus that measures need to be implemented to reduce consumption, and if they raise revenue, that’s a bonus.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says getting extra funds will be beneficial as they will be able to address the staff shortage.

The government highlighted in the mid-term fiscal strategy 2024–2026 that they will consider reviewing the excise tax on alcohol in the upcoming budgets. According to the strategy, the government intends to increase revenues to pre-pandemic levels.