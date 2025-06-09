Greenpeace praises Solomon Islands’ approach to deep-sea mining

Greenpeace Pacific Political and Policy Consultant Lagi Rodan

Greenpeace Pacific Political and Policy Consultant Lagi Rodan has acknowledged that the Solomon Islands is doing the right thing concerning deep-sea mining.

The Solomon Islands government is expected to bring a bill to Parliament seeking a moratorium on deep-sea mining.

Rodan says this is a positive move, as it demonstrates the Solomon Islands’ recognition of the need to follow proper procedures.

However, he says that this alone is not the final solution.

He explains that the moratorium is a policy response, a temporary pause that allows time for due diligence to be carried out.

“It’s a safety margin but a good step because the Solomon Islands recognises that there are important steps that needs to be taken.”

Rodan adds that the most crucial next step is for Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele’s government to clearly legislate its position on deep-sea mining.

Meanwhile, Rodan continues to advocate for a regional stance against deep-sea resource extraction.

He warns that the potential consequences are severe, and there is no scientific evidence to support claims that the economic benefits of deep-sea mining are sustainable.

