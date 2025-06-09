Government to return 15,000 acres of land to Nadala landowners

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The government is set to return more than 15,000 acres of land in Nadarivatu to its traditional landowners before Christmas this year.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo confirmed that the land, known as NG2, was first acquired by the colonial government in 1905 from the Mataqali Nadala for just 25 pounds.

Vosarogo says the land was originally taken for public use as a sanatorium-a place for treating the sick and later used for forestry and agricultural purposes.

“When public land is no longer required for the purpose it was first acquired for, it is only right that it be returned to its owners,”

He confirmed that the land has been fully surveyed and incorporated into the official development plan.

Cabinet has since approved its return to the Mataqali Nadala, and final paperwork and gazette notices are being completed.

Vosarogo says the return of the land will come with a development package, not just a handover.

“We want to give it back with a package, with investors, technical advice, and financial guidance. We will travel with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Cooperative Department, Unit Trust of Fiji, and Fijian Holdings to work with the landowners on development opportunities,”



Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu welcomed the announcement, highlighting the high potential for agriculture in the area.

“Nadarivatu has the right climate for high-value crops such as coffee, cocoa, and vegetables. I hope that forms part of the planning for the land’s future use,”



Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Vosarogo confirmed that the government will retain only small sections of the land where public facilities, such as agriculture and forestry stations, are currently located. These areas will be leased from the landowners.

